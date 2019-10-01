READING, Pa. - The Alvernia football team is out to a 1-3 start and things won't get easier for the Golden Wolves as they face undefeated Wilkes this weekend. The team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, after they won their season opener.

Last week, Alvernia hung with Widener, but eventually fell 41-13. The offense couldn't find consistency early on and lost starting quarterback Kevin Washington Jr. to injury as well. Freshman Darrius Sample stepped in mid-game and is expected to play this week as well.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. start.

