READING, Pa. - The Alvernia baseball team is prepping for the MAC Commonwealth championships. The three seed Golden Wolves will be hosting the sixth seed Messiah University in games one and two of the quarterfinals this Saturday.
The Golden Wolves enter the quarterfinals as winners of their last five in a row, they ended the regular season with a 17-10-1 record. The tie coming against Messiah earlier in the season, they went 2-1-1 against the Falcons overall.
Heading into their quarterfinal matchup, the squad feels good with where their play is offensive and defensively.
The Golden Wolves won the MAC Commonwealth title in 2019, and with the season cut short a year ago, the "reigning" champs are ready to retain their title.