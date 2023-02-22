READING, Pa. - Alvernia has not one, but two basketball programs readying to make a run at the MAC Commonwealth title in the postseason. The men's team playing host in their opener, while the women's team makes a short road trip.
For the Golden Wolves, the men's team captured the top seed in the conference having gone, 12-4 in MAC play. Standing across from them, Eastern, one of the four losses in conference play the Golden Wolves suffered.
This is a Golden Wolves team that isn't taking any opponents litely at this time of year, especially those who have bested them once prior.
In the women's bracket, the Lady Golden Wolves open play as the three-seed traveling to rival Albright College, the Lions holding the two-seed.These teams split the regular season series, with the Lions having won most recently.
The 2022-23 season has seen this Golden Wolves program grow on and off the court. A resurgent year, and they're looking to prove more as a team.