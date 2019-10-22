READING, Pa. - The Alvernia football team is taking its bye week as a chance to recover, get healthy, and also take stock of themselves as a squad. The Golden Wolves don't have long to look inward before they need to prepare for nationally-ranked Delaware Valley, their next opponent.
Alvernia head coach Ralph Clark said that he likes his team's fight so far this season.
The Wolves are 2-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play so far this season. Their game against Del Val will start at noon on Nov. 2.