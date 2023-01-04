READING, Pa. - Alvernia readies for a showdown on the hardwood with Eastern, with first place in the MAC Commonwealth on the line.
The Golden Wolves saw their win streak snapped over the holiday break during the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament to Montclair State. They bounced back in the consolation game to get back on track.
Eastern comes into this one winners of three straight, and undefeated in league play.
Heading into this major mid-season showdown, the Golden Wolves are looking to keep their winning ways going. While getting back to their pre-holiday break form.