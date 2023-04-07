READING, Pa. - Crosstown rivals going head-to-head on the softball field Friday afternoon. This one a shortened game as Alvernia put up 18 runs in five innings to knock off Albright.
The Golden Wolves with a complete domination in the batters box all afternoon. Five batters finished the game with two hits, the team as a whole recorded 17. Two of the players leading the charge, Payton Splain and Jaclyn Barbera.
Splain would lead the way with three RBIs for the Golden Wolves, Barbera with two doubles and two RBIs.
On the Mound the Golden Wolves allowed just three Lions hits, with Maggie Loomis earning the win.