READING, Pa. - Alvernia opens its home portion of the schedule for the first time in 2023 this Saturday. Leadership helping to push the Golden Wolves through the adversity in the early going.
Week two, Eastern completed a fourth quarter comeback to knock off the Golden Wolves. Those types of losses can be tough on a younger squad. The core group of leaders in the program helping to keep the spirits up and to rally their teammates to focus on the next week.
Saturday afternoon, the Golden Wolves will play host to Widener, who sits at 2-0 through the early portion of the season.