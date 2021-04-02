READING, Pa. - The Alvernia softball team is out to an 11-1 start this spring. That strong start to the 2021 campaign has garnered the Golden Wolves national attention as the program entered the national rankings recently at the 21st spot.
Alvernia is currently on a 10-game win streak, their longest since the 2013 season.
Individually, Riley Shields has been a huge factor in the team's success thus far this season. She has a batting average over .500 and an ERA of just .50.
Collectively, the team isn't worried about individual accolades or the national spotlight, they are focused on each game and the next task ahead of them.