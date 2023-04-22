READING, Pa. - The surging Alvernia softball squad extended their winning streak to seven in a row with a doubleheader sweep of Hood on Saturday at Angelica Park.
After capturing the opener 1-0 behind the five-hit pitching of Maggie Loomis, the Golden Wolves rode a five-run third inning to an 8-5 win in the second game. Jacelyn Barbera, Meryn Bellacima and Paige Paciolla all knocked in two runs as Alvernia improved to 18-10 on the season.
The Golden Wolves will play a key Commonwealth doubleheader on Wednesday at Eastern as the teams are both battling for one of the top five spots to qualify for the postseason.