READING, Pa. - Alvernia mens and women's hosting a doubleheader against York College on Wednesday night. The men's team improves to 6-3, while the women's team goes to 3-3 with a loss.
In the men's game, the Golden Wolves were paced by Keon Taylor and Malik Green in their 76-69.
Taylor lead all Golden Wolves with 23 and Green had 20 in the win. Alvernia lead by seven at the half as well. Both teams would score 40 in the second half.
The women's game, York would lead by nine at the half and hold on for the 70-63 win.
Kayla Williams was the third highest scorer between both teams, finishing with 15 in the effort for the Golden Wolves. York had two scorers combine for 36 points in the win.