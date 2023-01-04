READING, Pa. - Alvernia hosting Eastern in a men's and women's doubleheader on the hardwood. The Golden Wolves with a sweep of the Eagles, both teams holding the top spot in the MAC Commonwealth.
In the mens contest, the Golden Wolves knocked off the Eagles, 86-75 to take over first place.
The Golden Wolves held a 12-point lead at the halfway point, but the Eagles would climb back into this one in the second half. They would widdle the deficit down to three.
Scoring coming from all around for the Golden Wolves, Malik Green and Keba Mitchell each finishing with 15 points in the win. Alvernia is now 10-3 overall, 4-1 in MAC Commonwealth play.
On the women's side, the Golden Wolves coming into this one already atop the standings. They would roll past the Eagles, 74-43 to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Kayla Williams would lead the way for the Golden Wolves with 15 points in the win. Tamia Wessels would tack on 10 for the Golden Wolves, seven of those coming on her own, 7-0 run in the first quarter.
Alvernia is now 10-4 overall, 5-0 in conference play.