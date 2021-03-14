READING, Pa. - Alvernia softball split their double header on the road against Widener on Saturday. Sunday afternoon on their home field, the Golden Wolves would sweep the visiting Pride.
Back-to-back shutouts for the Golden Wolves on Sunday, 1-0 in game one and 3-0 in game two. Riley Shields and Ally Decker with dominant performances on the mound.
Shields threw a complete game allowing only two hits and striking out nine. She also drove in the lone run, helping her own cause in the win.
Game two saw another complete game, Decker allowed only one hit while striking out eight. Decker also drove in the third run of the game for the Golden Wolves, an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Alyssa Acker got the scoring started early in game two with an RBI single of her own to bring home Sarah Reinert. The Golden Wolves got their second run on a fielding error, which let Reinert cross the plate again in the fifth inning.
Alvernia hosts Hood College next Saturday for a double header, before heading to Hood for a double header on Sunday.