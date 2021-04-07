READING, Pa. - Back-to-back shutout victories gave Alvernia the doubleheader sweep over visiting Hood College on the diamond Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Wolves racked up 17 total runs on the afternoon.
Game one saw the Golden Wolves jump out to a 3-0 lead after three innings en route to their 8-0 win to start the afternoon.
The fifth inning is when the Golden Wolves broke things open in game one, they entered the inning up 4-0. Grant Hackett drove in two runs with a bloop single, and later in the inning Mike Farinaccio drove in the eighth run with an extra base hit.
Shane Ostrowsky shut things down on the mound for the win, pitching a complete game allowing only four hits and striking out five.
Game two saw no scoring until the third inning, when the Golden Wolves went off for four runs to take control. Justin Ayala starting things off with an RBI double followed up by Mike Cirilli and Mike Ramundo later in the inning brining the three other runs home.
Alvernia would score at least one run in the next four innings straight to take the 9-0 lead into the eighth. Ramundo driving in another one of those runs on a fielder's choice RBI to the shortstop in the fifth inning.
Michael Simmerman earned the win on the bump pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing only five hits and striking out four.
The Golden Wolves return to action next Wednesday with a doubleheader at Hood College.