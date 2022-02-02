READING, Pa. - Alvernia men's and women's teams hosting Eastern on Wednesday night. The Golden Wolves getting the sweep on the hardwood.
In the women's game, the Golden Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-54 win over Eastern.
Both teams going shot for shot most of the night in a closely contested game from the opening tip. The Golden Wolves improve to .500 overall, 3-7 in the MAC Commonwealth.
On the men's side, the Golden Wolves would move into third place in the conference with a 72-64 win over the Eagles.
It was the fifth win a row for the Golden Wolves, as they held off the Eagles for the big MAC Commonwealth win.