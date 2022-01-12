READING, Pa. - A doubleheader at Alvernia on Wednesday night, both Golden Wolves squads picking up wins over Lebanon Valley.
In the women's game, the Golden Wolves notching their first MAC Commonwealth win of the season, 66-58.
The Golden Wolves with an impressive win, leading for much of the way in this one. They held a double-digit advantage at one point in the third quarter en route to the win.
In the men's game, the Golden Wolves completing the sweep with a 84-79 win over Lebanon Valley.
The Golden Wolves had to chip away at an early Dutchman lead in the first half, eventually overtaking the lead heading into the half. This game would continue to be back and forth the rest of the way.
For Alvernia its the first win as they return to play, and puts them at the .500 mark in MAC Commonwealth play.