READING, Pa. - Alvernia earned a sweep of crosstown rival Albright on Saturday in a men's/women's basketball doubleheader on Jack McCloskey Court.
The host Golden Wolves (8-4, 4-0) ruled the opener 74-47 as Tamia Wessels scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kayla Williams also delivered a strong all-around game finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Amina Rauf scored 12 points for the Albright women (6-5, 2-2).
In the nightcap, the Alvernia men (7-2, 3-1) rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to post a 79-70 victory. Jakob Kelly scored all 17 of his points in the second half for the Golden Wolves to share team scoring honors with Robert Mullan and Nigel Cooke. Jordan Guerrero led all scorers with 19 points for Albright (5-5, 2-2).