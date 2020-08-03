READING, Pa. - Alvernia University will add Esports, women's wrestling, and men's ice hockey as varsity sports in the coming years, school officials announced on Monday afternoon. After these additions, the Division III school will feature 30 varsity sports.
Esports will be added for the 2021-22 school year while the women's wrestling and men's hockey programs are slated to begin in the 2022-23 academic year.
"As always, we are looking to meet the needs of our students and community while also providing additional opportunities to prospective student-athletes," said Alvernia Director of Athletic Bill Stiles, in a statement. "Like many of our sports, particularly the ones we've added in the past 5-6 years, these offerings will allow us to recruit and retain new students while expanding our geographic recruiting footprint."
Alvernia will become just the second school in the MAC to have a women's wrestling varsity program, along with Delaware Valley.
Searches for head coaches for all three programs will begin this fall, according to a news release from the university.