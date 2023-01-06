READING, Pa. - Alvernia women's basketball is on the rise in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Wolves having won just seven game combined the last two seasons, already have won 10 games this season.
Rayne Reber leading the charge since taking over the program. This has been building up since the 2019 season, with steps forward being taken each year.
The Golden Wolves are undefeated in MAC Commonwealth play, 5-0 to go along with their double-digit wins. This is a well-balanced squad playing at a high level on both sides of the court.