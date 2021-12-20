READING, Pa. - The Alvernia University women's basketball team evened its record at 5-5 with a 74-34 victory over Penn State-Brandywine.
The Golden Wolves used a stifling defense to lead to offense, limiting the Lions to just 23-percent field goal percentage and scoring 25 points off of turnovers.
Tyra Robinson led all scorers with 14 points for Alvernia and Jordan Karmonick chipped in with 11. It was the second straight win for the Golden Wolves.
Alvernia has a nine-day break the holiday and will back in action on the 30th of December to host Ursinus in a non-conference matchup.