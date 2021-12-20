The Alvernia women's basketball team returned from Finals Week with a 73-63 win over Juniata and will seek to head into the holiday break with another when they host Penn State-Brandywine tonight at Jack McCloskey Court.
Jordan Karmonick led all scorers with a career-high 21 points against the Eagles as the Golden Wolves posted a season-high offensive output.
Head coach Rayne Reber, in her third season at Alvernia, credited the team with delivering a full, forty-minute effort in the win and is looking forward to building off of that with another consistent outing heading into a nine-day break.