READING, Pa. - As protests continue around the country, Avernia's head football coach Ralph Clark took to social media to express his emotions over the last few days.
I do not generally publicly comment on political, or social issues. However, it does not mean I am without opinion. I am a child of God. I am a proud black man of African decent. I am a husband. I am a father of three beautiful sons. I am also hurtinging. Therefore I share. pic.twitter.com/1nrBxLDScS— Ralph Clark (@CoachRalphClark) May 29, 2020
Clark spoke after he posted his social media posts and said his emotions are "raw." He said important issues like the ones being discussed now are what he uses to cultivate a locker room culture, showing that his players can learn from each other and grow.
Despite the recent events, Clark said that he is hopeful for the future.