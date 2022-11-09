READING, Pa. - Alvernia tipping off the season at home against Stockton. The Golden Wolves coming up just short, 51-47.
The Golden Wolves started to storm back in this one during the third quarter, after trailing by double-digits at halftime. Taliyah Malone finished with 18 points for the Golden Wolves, one of three's helping knock the deficit down to five.
Malone's 18 was tied with Stockton's Adriyanna Jennings, who help keep the Golden Wolves an arms length away down the stretch before following out.