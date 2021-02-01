READING, Pa. - Reading United named Alvernia men's soccer coach Casey Moore as the team's new head coach, team officials announced on Monday morning. Moore will keep his role as coach and director of soccer operations with the Golden Wolves while he takes on this new endeavor.
“Casey’s experience of working with and coaching young men was exactly what we were looking for,” Troy Snyder, Reading United President, said in a news release. “I am excited for our club, players, and what the future holds for Reading United.”
Moore is the tenth head coach in franchise history. He has been with Alvernia on the staff there since 2004 and became the school's head men's soccer coach in 2008. He is the all-time wins leader at Alvernia with a 108-109-28 record in 12 years.
“I would like to thank Troy Snyder and Art Auchenbach for this opportunity,” Moore is a statement released by the team. “As a local, I have been a long-time supporter of Reading United, and now I am truly grateful and excited to be a part of this top class organization. Reading United has set the precedent as an amateur club that consistently provides players with a proven pathway into the professional game. The environment within the club promotes high-level training, continual player development, and maximizing the professional opportunities for the players. I am eager to get started and dig into the recruitment process to get the right players at the club.
"We will work tirelessly to attract the best players within the region while also hoping to secure the best local players. I have always felt that there is a lot of talent within the local area and I’m excited to offer these players a genuine opportunity with us. We will continue to provide the best experience and environment for players to develop and compete. We will continue to grow our brand and enhance the culture of excellence within the club," he concluded.
Moore is a Berks County native as he graduated from Wilson High School and went on to compete and study at Elizabethtown College.
Reading United did not play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has achieved success in recent seasons. The team is set to host several tryouts in the coming weeks in preparation for the 2021 campaign.