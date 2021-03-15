READING, Pa. - The Alvernia softball team has gotten off to a strong start through the first weekend of play. They hold a 3-1 record after their double header sweep of Widener on Sunday.
The Golden Wolves have gotten some strong pitching performances through their first four games. Riley Shields was named the Pitcher of the Week in the MAC Commonwealth, she averaged 11 strikeouts over her two starts.
With plenty of players back from the 2020 team, the Golden Wolves have their leadership to rely on as well as their defensive play and pitching.