EMMAUS, Pa. - A pole vaulter and his coach at Emmaus High School are reaching new heights in 2022. AJ Hurlburt, a junior, is the new record holder for the Green Hornets.
To get to this point, Hurlburt and his coach, Adrean Magiardi have overcome some difficulties in life.
For Hurlburt, he was under-weight, out of shape and lacked much confidence in anything. Time in the gym, and at Vertical Assault helped him to become the pole vaulter he is today. Along with coach Magiardi, too, pushing him along the way.
The Green Hornets pole vaulting coach has a cochlear implant, due to a serve chicken pox outbreak he suffered as an infant.
For Magiardi has a great sense of communication and understanding with his athletes, even with his disability. Hurlburt see's him, as someone he can talk to just about anything with.
The former Green Hornet pole vaulter is more than just a great communicator, he's there to push these athletes to the levels they want to reach and beyond.
Hurlburt and Magiardi have the kind of bond any coach and athlete would be lucky to share.