READING, Pa. - 2017 was a magical year for the Reading High School boys basketball team, as they captured their first state title in school history.
The Red Knights took down Pine-Richland in the 6A championship game three years ago. Reading found themselves in a hole heading into the half before grabbing the lead back heading into the final quarter of play.
Lonnie Walker IV was a senior in 2017, and he ended his Red Knights career with a bang tallying 24 points in the win. It was a memorable moment for the players and fans alike.