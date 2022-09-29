One of the top prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system, left handed pitcher Andrew Painter, earned an honor from Baseball America.
Painter was named Minor League Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America on Thursday. The Phillies top prospect is the first ever pitcher to get the nod by the publication.
Only 19 years old, Painter finished the season at Double-A, the third level of baseball he played in during the 2022 season. Across all three levels, he tossed over 103 innings, and held a 1.56 ERA.