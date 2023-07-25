The Philadelphia Phillies top prospect, and one of the top prospects in the MLB, Andrew Painter underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. The club reporting this news earlier in the evening.
Painter, suffered right elbow soreness during Spring Training, and since that time had been rehabbing and working on trying to get back on the diamond this season. Ultimately he was unable to shake the persistent soreness and surgery was recommended.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles, California.
Painter will head to Clearwater, Florida to begin his rehabilitation later this week. The average return from this procedure is typically 15 to 18 months.