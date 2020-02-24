READING, Pa. - Reading boxer, Yeuri Andujar, is set to compete for the WBC World Youth Championship later this week. The 24-year old will fight for the title on Feb. 28 against Irvin Gonzalez.
Currently the Dominican Republic native is preparing at Tineo's Boxing Gym in Reading. Andujar has lived in Reading for less than a year, but has settled in at Tineo's and is seeking to make his family proud and become a world champion.
The feather weight has been training since he was seven years old and is hoping it will pay off with being able to lift the belt later this week.