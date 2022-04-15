Former Lehigh head football coach, Andy Coen has passed away on Friday night.
The all-time winningest coach in Lehigh football history had recently been placed in a memory-care facility. Coen was diagnosed with early-onset alzheimer's.
When the news of his need for a memory care facility came about, former coworkers and close friends arranged the "Friends for Andy" fundraiser. This was all out-of-pocket money from friends, colleagues and former players to help raise money for his stay in the facility.
The former Mountain Hawks coach was 57 years old.