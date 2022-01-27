Andy Coen is beloved by his former players, coaches and the Lehigh University community as a whole.
The former Mountain Hawk head coach retired in 2018 due to early-onset alzheimer's disease. In 13 seasons at the helm for the Mountain Hawks, Coen won five Patriot League titles, and is tied for the most wins in program history at 85.
Unfortunately, his condition has taken a turn for the worse. The family sending him to a memory care facility. This facility is not covered by insurance, and that's where the community has stepped up.
Former players, coaches and friends of Coen are joining together to raise money to help the family pay for his stay. A GoFundMe was created to help raise the funds for Coen's family, Friends for Andy.
Former Lehigh police chief, and a close friend of Coen's, Ed Shupp has helped organize a dinner to continue raising funds. This event is to be held on February 18th at 5:00 PM in the Wood Dining Room on the Mountaintop Campus.
Shupp can be contacted at eksopigolf@gmail.com for more information on the event, and tickets are still available.