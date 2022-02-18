BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Friday night, on Lehigh's Mountaintop Campus, friends gathered to celebrate former Lehigh head coach, Andy Coen.
Nearly 250 people attended the event for the legendary Lehigh coach. Coen touched many lives during his time guiding the Mountain Hawks and Friday night was evident of that.
Retired Lehigh police chief, Ed Shupp helped to organize the event for his long time friend. Shupp was taken back by the outpouring of support for the former coach, with people from all across country making their way to the event.
All proceeds from the event went towards Coen's family to help raise money for his stay in a memory care facility, which is not covered by insurance. A silent auction was held during the event, and a gofundme has been helping to raise funds as well.