WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall Athletic Department has tabbed their man to be the next head football coach. Former assistant, Andy Marino has been recommended by the department.
Marino's coaching career began with the Zephyrs back in 2009 as an offensive line coach. From there, Marino would hop around the college ranks, including a stop a Lehigh in 2018 as the offensive line coach.
Most recently, Marino spent the past four seasons at Elon University as their offensive line coach.
Whitehall Athletic Director, Bob Hartman had this to say about Marino in a press release, "I do not doubt that Andy will work to make our program even better by coaching and loving our players the right way. Not only will he help improve our program, but his connections with other college coaches will clearly enhance opportunities for the players in our program."
Following the recommendation it goes to a school board approval, which won't happen until they reconvene on January 23rd.