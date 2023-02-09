PHOENIX - Brandon Graham 1st round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Jason Kelce 6th round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Fletcher Cox 1st Round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. They're the longest tenured Eagles and are proud have been drafted by Andy Reid, and he's happy, but not surprised that they're still playing in Philadelphia.
"I'm proud of those guys and they're good guys too," Reid said. "So, they're good players and they're good guys that have done a ton for the city of Philadelphia off the field and they're great leaders in the locker room."
His three former players return the affection as well. Sharing fond memories and appreciation for the coach who impacted them over a decade ago.
"I mean, you've got to love Big Red, right?," said Fletcher Cox. " You know, he's the guy that changed my life. He drafted me, first round obviously, and you know, I've got so much respect for him. You know, anytime we play him, I go up and talk to him, whether it's pregame, postgame and just tell him thank you. And that's always the biggest thing. You know, he'll always tell me, good luck with everything."