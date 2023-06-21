OREFIELD, Pa. - Shaking things up in the high school basketball ranks as Andy Stephens is stepping away from the Parkland boys basketball program. Stephens will be transitioning into his new role, Athletic Director for the Trojans.
The long time Trojans head coach steps away after 15 years leading the program. In that time Stephens helped guide the Trojans to three conference titles and seven District XI titles.
In 2022-23 the Trojans won 20 games en route to the District XI-6A title.
Stephens commenting on the transition that he'll miss coaching, but the opportunity to become an Athletic Director is something he's always aspired to do. The official move will take place in August when current AD, Bill Dreishbach retires.