ALLENTOWN - Reigning Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week Joe Repetti threw five touchdown passes for the second consecutive game as Muhlenberg defeated Gettysburg 56-17 at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Repetti also ran for a score as the Mules improved to 3-2 on the season and 3-1 in league play. Five different players were on the receiving end of Repetti scores with Pelton Esannason leading the way with 93 yards, including a 65-yard scoring play in the first quarter.
Muhlenberg is idle next week as they prepare for unbeaten Johns Hopkins in October 14. The Blue Jays are ranked No. 8 in the most recent Division 3 football poll.