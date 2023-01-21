HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Anthony Brinkley has been recommended for the open Saucon Valley head football coach position. The school district announced Brinkley was announced for approval during the Tuesday Board meeting.
Brinkley recently served as the wide receivers coach, running backs coach and interim offensive coordinator at Moravian University. Prior to his time in the collegiate ranks, Brinkley coached at both Allentown Central Catholic and Catasauqua.
A statement from the school district read, "We are confident he will positively impact our students and our Saucon Valley community. Coach Brinkley has extensive experience coaching both collegiate and high school football teams and has built a reputation of creating strong programs that produce results both on and off the field."
Brinkley will be the 15th head coach in Panther football history.