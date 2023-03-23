READING, Pa. - Anthony Caccese has helped to anchor the Exeter boys basketball team on their run to the PIAA-5A title game. The Eagles center is used to high pressure moments, and keeping a level head in them.
Caccese, a University of Delaware commit for football, credits his mental toughness on the court to his time spent on the gridiron. The Eagles center, a three year varsity starter on the football field.
For Caccese being a mismatch most games, he gets dealt some cheap shots and plenty of fouls for teams struggling to guard him.
The Eagles big man is more than just a tough out in the paint for scoring and on the boards, he is a strong passer from down low.
