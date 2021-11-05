ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will have a new face in the dugout leading the way next season. Anthony Contreras will be the clubs newest manager.
Newly appointed farm director, Preston Mattingly making one of his first moves in naming a new manager for the Triple-A ballclub.
Mattingly, a former Padres employee, is bringing a familiar face to the East coast with him. The new IronPigs manager was in the Padres organization as well.
The rest of the IronPigs wasn't retained as well, more new faces to come.