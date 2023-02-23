CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs saw success under first year manager, Anthony Contreras in 2022. Several members of that club speaking highly or their manager we head into the season.
Contreras managing several players who went up to the Phillies and made an impact in 2022.
Darick Hall and Mark Appel two of those players who made their MLB debuts a season ago, both with high praise for Contreras. Hall mentioning the managers patience, and Appel enjoys the honesty whether good or bad.
Looking ahead to 2023, Contreras is ready to hit the field at Coca-Cola Park with the next batch of IronPigs and the Lehigh Valley crowd.