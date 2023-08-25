PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there’s much work to do, helping the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for each team.
Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.
On the fourth drive for the Colts (2-1), Richardson showed flashes of greatness, hitting Kylen Granson in traffic for 17 yards and twice avoiding sacks. He also was off target on several throws, most of which sailed high.
Neither Jalen Hurts nor any starters on offense or defense saw action for defending NFC champion Philadelphia (1-2). Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 1 of 2 passes for 21 yards in one series.