READING, Pa. - While their record may have called for a better seed, Antietam (19-3, 10-2) will have to chart their path in the BCIAA playoffs from the seven seed as they will open Monday at No. 2 Berks Catholic in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Berks IV champions are riding a five-game win streak and boast a high scoring offense as Hector Tiburcio and Joshua McKoy combine to average more than 32 points per game.
The Mounts will have will have their hands full with the Berks I runnerup Berks Catholic (18-3, 9-3) who enter the contest winners of 10 of their last 11.