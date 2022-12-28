READING, Pa. - Antietam looking to lock up their Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday night, and they'd do just that. The Mountaineers knocking off Nativity, 85-82 in an overtime thriller.
Both teams would trade blows all game long, neither able to pull away from the other. Offensives clicking on all cylinders for the Mounts and Hilltoppers in this one.
Helping to pace the Mounts to their title game win, Jovan Hollis. Hollis would finish with a game-high 28 points, a force in the paint all game long.