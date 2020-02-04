The Antietam and Schuylkill Valley boys' basketball teams were victorious on Tuesday night in Berks games. The Mounts earned a 68-40 win over Kutztown and the Panthers posted a 66-62 win in overtime over Brandywine Heights.
Antietam's win, however, kept Schuylkill Valley from clinching a spot in the county playoffs.
Jaden Green led Antietam with 21 points in the win as the Mounts earned the second spot in Berks III. Malachi Kauffman recorded a game-high 24 points to help Schuylkill Valley capture the victory.