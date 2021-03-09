Antietam and Wyomissing fall in their District 3 boys's basketball battles on Tuesday night. Antietam lost 80-67 to Lancaster Mennonite while Wyomissing dropped a 50-46 game to Littlestown.
The losses end the season for the two Berks County teams.
In the fourth quarter, Lancaster Mennonite when on a 16-0 scoring run to pull away and earn the championship win.
Wyomissing trailed by just six points after the third quarter, but Littlestown staved off any comeback attempt by the Spartants to hold on for the victory.