NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&