Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix.

Reports: The Sixers trade Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2-first round picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap from the Nets.