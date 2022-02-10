Reports: The Sixers trade Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2-first round picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap from the Nets.
AP sources: Nets send Harden to 76ers for Simmons
Associated Press
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Sports
Right Now
49°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 38%
- Cloud Coverage: 53%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM
- Sunset: 05:30:40 PM
Today
A lingering rain or snow shower in a few spots early, then becoming partly sunny; breezy but still mild.
Tonight
Mostly clear and seasonably cold.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and mild with a few late day clouds.
- IronPigs Charities donates $60,100 in community grants
- Berks commissioners defend their pick for director of elections services
- Man dies after shooting in Allentown; police seeking information
- Berks students enjoy enhanced programs thanks to 'mini grants'
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia legislation signed into law
- Vehicle fleeing from PSP crashes into parked car in Allentown
- Super Bowl food swaps to keep your diet on track
- Mild through Saturday but colder air follows with a chance of a little snow/flurries Sunday
- Allentown police investigate early morning stabbing
- Some unclaimed ATVs seized by Reading police set to be destroyed
Most Popular
Articles
- Child dies after being pulled from pond in West Brunswick Twp.
- Allentown police investigate early morning stabbing
- Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
- Some unclaimed ATVs seized by Reading police set to be destroyed
- Vehicle fleeing from PSP crashes into parked car in Allentown
- Allentown man charged after allegedly falsifying records to receive $13K grant
- Muhlenberg School District parents vent over ongoing mask requirements
- Man dies after shooting in Allentown; police seeking information
- Researchers at Penn State warning that high rates of COVID-19 in wild animals could potentially lead to new variants
- RSD responds to backlash over school lunches