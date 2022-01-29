PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Tobias Harris scored 16 points and Maxey had 13 for the 76ers, who held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Philadelphia has won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday against Memphis.
Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points and Barnes had 16 for the Kings, who have lost six in a row overall and 11 straight on the road. Sacramento was without leading scorer De’Aaron Fox (left ankle).
Embiid, playing in his 21st straight contest, added 12 rebounds and six assists. He made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 free throws.