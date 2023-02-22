CLEARWATER, Fl. - Mark Appel was one of the best stories within the Philadelphia Phillies organization a season ago, making his return. The former number one overall pick from 2013 got his crack at the majors in 2022.
Now in camp with the Phillies to start Spring Training, Appel is just happy to be here, and putting on a jersey at the end of the day. A true, "going with the flow" type attitude for the pitcher.
Last season he recorded a perfect, 6-0 season with Lehigh Valley while posting a 3.15 ERA. His chance with the Phillies came in the form of a reliever.
Whatever the role may be for Appel, he'll be more than happy to help in any way he can.