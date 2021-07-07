ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Appel pitched five shutout innings to help the Lehigh Valley IronPigs earn a 5-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The win moved Appel to 2-0 at the Triple-A level this season and pushed the Pigs to 24-32 this year.
Additionally, Lehigh Valley snapped a six-game losing streak to Worcester with Wednesday's triumph.
Nick Maton started the scoring for the hosts in the third inning with a sacrifice fly. The IronPigs rallied for four runs in the fifth frame to build a 5-0 advantage as the team held on for the win.
The two teams are scheduled to play on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.